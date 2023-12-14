Buffalo Bills o-lineman Connor McGovern talks old team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern signed with the team after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 15, the Bills host Dallas in a massive game with plenty of playoff implications on both sides.

The biggest key for Buffalo’s offense will be neutralizing star linebacker Micah Parsons, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. McGovern also played with Parsons at Penn State. He’s considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL and still very early in his career.

“Down to the tiny details every day, he works on hand fighting and stuff like that, boxing, little stuff like that, that people don’t see,” said McGovern.

While potentially blocking against Parsons will be an interesting game within the game, McGovern thinks his experience playing with the Cowboys defense could help the Bills in the long run.

“Knowing what they do, what they like to do, what some of their calls are,” said McGovern.

Playmakers usually get the props, but against Dallas, McGovern’s experience may be a positive boost for Buffalo.