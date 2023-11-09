Buffalo Bills: Offense holds players only meeting as struggles continue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – At 5-4, the Buffalo Bills aren’t exactly living up to the lofty expectations of a Super Bowl contender. They haven’t hit the panic button yet, but they’re taking extra steps to figure it out.

Running back Latavius Murray led the player’s only meeting, because he wanted to use his voice in the locker room.

“Just important to have that open communication, for us to talk about it, as opposed to point fingers or just let things go on and not address things we can communicate or things we want to be better at, said Murray.

The Bills had a string between week 2 and week 4 when they scored at least 37 points. Since then? They’ve failed to hit that mark once, with a 25-point outing against New England as the best offensive showing.

The Bills aren’t tone deaf either. They know there’s work to do.

“We haven’t been really holding up to those expectations. To kind of get the coaches out of the way, because at the end of the day it’s a players’ league and we’re the ones out there playing, and I think Latavius touched on some great things, and everyone, it was open dialogue,” said wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

The team is hoping what was said in that meeting will carry over on Monday night when the Broncos are in town to face the Bills.