Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen back again for American Century Championship Golf Tournament

LAKE TAHOE, NV (WHEC) – This is the 34th year of the American Century Championship and Josh Allen’s second appearance on the course in Nevada. The Bills QB tied with former Bills defensive tackle, Kyle Williams, for 32nd place last year in the ACC.

Allen started his practice round Wednesday morning teeing off at 7:45. He looked to be practicing on his own Wednesday but according to the American County Championship, parings for Thursday’s practice round should be posted the evening before on all social accounts and their website.

Although Josh Allen is a returning star to the greens, there are some new faces this year. From all over the sports and entertainment industries; Zach LaVine, All-Star forward with the Chicago Bulls; Baker Mayfield, quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Nate Bargatze, comedian; and so many more.

Tony Romo is the reigning champion from the 2022 tournament and is currently favored to win again this year. If he brings home another win it will be the fourth American Century Championship win under his belt.

The first round of the tournament begins Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. eastern time and you can catch all the live action on Peacock.

Rounds two and three will be broadcast on News10NBC.