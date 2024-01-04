Buffalo Bills: Rasul Douglas named AFC defensive player of the week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rasul Douglas put up video game numbers in the Buffalo Bills 27-21 win over the New England Patriots and was awarded for his play.

Douglas finished the game with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He also had a trio of pass deflections and two total tackles.

It’s his first time being named the AFC defensive player of the week since Douglas was traded to the Bills midseason. The veteran corner has quickly found a way to impact his new team.