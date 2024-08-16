Buffalo Bills release wide receiver Chase Claypool

(WHEC) – Journeyman wideout Chase Claypool won’t be playing the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills after all.

Claypool, who was brought in this offseason to help with the Bills’ need at wide receiver, was injured throughout most of training camp. He and the team came to an injury settlement which allows him to sign with another team later in the year if he’s able to recover from his injury.

In four seasons in the NFL, Claypool has played for four teams, not including this latest offseason run with the Buffalo Bills. He’s hauled in 175 catches for over 2,000 yards, but hasn’t been able to stay healthy – or stick with a team – since his first two NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, 9 of Claypool’s 13 career touchdowns were in his rookie season.

While the Bills continue to look for wide receiver help, a healthy Claypool still would’ve struggled to start. Newcomers Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, and Mack Hollins, along with Bills veteran Khalil Shakir, look to be the main targets for Josh Allen.