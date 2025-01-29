Buffalo Bills remain optimistic about future

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills wasted no time cleaning out their lockers the day after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

But just because they’re turning in their towels, doesn’t mean they’re throwing in the towel.

“There’s still those exciting feelings inside that there’s more out there,” said veteran tight end Dawson Knox.

The Bills entered the season with low expectations – experts around the country weren’t convinced they would rattle off a fifth straight regular season AFC East title. Instead, the Bills won by five games and advanced the furthest in the playoffs in four seasons, of course once again falling short at the hands of Kansas City.

New additions at the beginning of the season – Mack Hollins, Keon Coleman, Ray Davis – all contributed in making sure the Bills’ offense didn’t take a hit, despite trading Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis to free agency.

Third-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir answered the call of serving as Josh Allen’s number one weapon. Shakir’s 76 receptions were more than NFL stars Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and AJ Brown.

“It sucks to lose but you look forward to what we got as a team and what we can look forward to in the future,” said Davis.

Still, improvements must be made. The Bills’ defense ranked 17th in yards, their worst showing since the 2017 season – Sean McDermott’s first year as head coach. Finding an edge rusher and boosting secondary help are two of the most pressing needs for the franchise to make this season.

But the biggest hurdle to climb might be the heartbreak that comes along with losing one step short of a Super Bowl appearance and a fourth time being eliminated by the Chiefs.

“Not the result we wanted,” said Knox. “Lot’s of heartbreak. Lot’s of sad emotions just coming up short.”

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” said Shakir. “I’m just kind of numb right now.”

McDermott and GM Brandon Beane will hold their end of season press conferences on Thursday as the Buffalo Bills turn their attention to the offseason.