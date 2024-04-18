Buffalo Bills: Replacing Stefon Diggs not the priority

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – OTAs have started at One Bills Drive and a few familiar faces are no longer with the 2024 version of the Buffalo Bills.

Of course no bigger name missing is former Bills standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott, and Josh Allen all spoke about life without Diggs, and were in agreement that a player of his caliber can’t be replaced.

They also believe the offense can thrive without a true number one receiver.

“What you need are guys that, in this offense, are smart, versatile, selfless, and can make the plays that their skillset allows them to make,” said Beane.

With no Diggs, and Gabe Davis, who signed with Jacksonville, it leaves the Buffalo Bills with Khalil Shakir as the leading returning receiver. Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox will be heavily involved, as will Curtis Samuel, who the team picked up in free agency.

“Within the system anybody can get the ball at any given time and these guys are very excited for that,” said Allen.

QB 1 is also putting some of the load on himself. Going into his seventh year, he sees it as a chance to thrive as a leader and one of the most experienced players for the franchise.

“It’s just another opportunity for me to go out there and be the guy I’m supposed to be,” said Allen.

OTAs continue through May as the Bills look to connect on and off the field this offseason.