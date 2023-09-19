Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris is a family man first

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Switching sides from one AFC East team to another, Damien Harris has a new home with the Buffalo Bills.

It’s a bit colder and smaller than Boston, but Harris seems to already be at home. The RB scored a touchdown in the Bills 2023 home-opener on Sunday, a game in which they would win, 38-10 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Being out with these guys, my first time playing in this stadium on this side, and I felt that love and that energy when I scored,” said Harris.

It’s not that Harris isn’t used to scoring touchdowns. He had 20 rushing TDs from 2020-22, finding the endzone on the ground 15 times in 2021. Only Jonathan Taylor had more that year.

But career touchdown number 21 means a little bit more.

“As soon as I crossed the goal line, the first thing I thought of was my wife, our baby. It’s because that’s what I do what I do for,” said Harris. “To take care of my family. Make my wife proud. Make my future family proud.”

At 26-years-old, Damien Harris is also an important part of the Buffalo Bills family.

He’s one of three running backs that have been used quite a bit through two weeks. Sharing a backfield with second-year back James Cook and the oldest RB in the NFL, Latavius Murray, is an interesting dynamic.

As the veteran in his prime, Harris is also using that family approach with his teammates, especially in the running back room.

“We had a great day running the ball. Get two backs in the endzone, one rushing for over 100. It was a great day, it was a group effort, it was a team effort,” said Harris.

Going forward, Harris’ experience and approach to the game might be what this Bills RB room really needs.