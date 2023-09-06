Buffalo Bills: Sean McDermott names week 1 starters vs Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott finally broke the silence on a few of the big position battles.

Before practice on Wednesday’s media availability day, McDermott said that Terrel Bernard would start at linebacker, Christian Benford at cornerback, and O’Cyrus Torrence at right guard.

Bernard, Benford, and Torrence were all locked in on the fiercest competitions during training camp.

Bernard mentioned how ready he is for his new job.

“You’ve got a lot of guys that played a lot of football, and a lot of really good football, so having those guys have my back,” said Bernard.

For Christian Benford, he’s not looking at his new role in any new light.

“I’m just gonna keep doing what I’ve been doing regardless of the title,” said Benford.

The Bills will begin the season with their new faces on Monday night against the New York Jets.