Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs handling struggles like a professional

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is in the midst of his worst stretch as an NFL pro.

Diggs, in his 10th NFL season, hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game in 10 games. That’s the longest stretch since 2017, when he went 11 straight games without hitting the 100 mark. However, for two games in the middle, Diggs was inactive.

Of course, the Bills are slightly concerned, but they also have Diggs’ back.

“That’s not easy when you’re a receiver, whether you’re Stef, or any receiver for that matter whose gotten to this level,” said head coach Sean McDermott.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wants to make a concerted effort to get Diggs involved even more within the offense.

“He gets a lot of attention from defenses, so sometimes that’s just how it plays out, but I got to be better in that aspect too,” said Allen.

With Buffalo playing Miami in week 18, it’s worth noting Diggs erupted for 6 receptions, 120 yards, and 3 touchdowns last time out against the Dolphins. But even then, Diggs does more than just catch passes, even if that’s what makes him an NFL star.

“He’s just as important as a weapon for us as ever,” said Dawson Knox. “He’s still equally, I think just scary, for a defensive coordinator, to be out there.”