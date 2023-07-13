Buffalo Bills: Steve Tasker named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills legend Steve Tasker was named one of 31 semifinalists in the Hall of Fame’s Senior Coach and Contributors category.

Tasker was a former special teams’ member and wide receiver. His career in the NFL was from 1985 to 1997. Out of all the years in his career, 11 of those seasons, Tasker spent with the Buffalo Bills. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls as a special team ace. In 1993 Tasker became the only special team player to become a Pro-Bowl MVP.

Tasker was picked in the ninth round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. After spending one season with the Houston Oilers, he went to the Buffalo Bills and never looked back.

If he is inducted, he will be joining his former Bills teammates Bruce Smith and Andre Reed in the NFL Draft Class of 1985.