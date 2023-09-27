Buffalo Bills: Stopping Tua Tagovailoa is a key to Sunday’s game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Miami Dolphins do everything fast. They have fast wide receivers. They run the ball fast. They probably eat food fast. The Buffalo Bills want to slow all of that down.

That includes putting Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa into uncomfortable situations.

“They have a routine they have. A timing that they like to follow, a rhythm. Whenever he’s out there we want to try and screw up his rhythm in any way possible,” said defensive end AJ Epenesa.

How do the Bills plan on doing that? A few ways are putting their hands up to try and block the ball and putting pressure on him to make plays. So far, NFL teams haven’t had much luck with that. But it’s not a foreign concept.

“That’s just like training camp fundamentals. You’re rushing the quarterback, you’re not there yet, he’s about to throw it, get your hands up,” said DE Greg Rousseau. “Those things are like the foundation type things in our defense.

“Every quarterback tries to get the ball out fast. If we make him hold it then we gotta get after him,” said defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Tagovailoa has only been sacked one time all season. In week 3, the Bills sacked Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell nine times. Something has to break.