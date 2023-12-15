Buffalo Bills to be without two defensive starters vs. Cowboys

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills Friday injury report included AJ Epenesa and Micah Hyde, who both won’t play against Dallas on Sunday.

Hyde, who has been dealing with a neck stinger for a few weeks, re-injured it against the Chiefs. He didn’t practice all week.

Epenesa had a rib injury during the 1st quarter of the Chiefs game. He also didn’t practice during the week.

A few other players are heading into the weekend as questionable. Kaiir Elam (ankle) and Justin Shorter (hamstring) both practiced in full throughout the week.

Taron Johnson (ankle) and Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder) are still listed as limited, which hasn’t changed since Wednesday.