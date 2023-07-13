Buffalo Bills training camp 2023: Important dates to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2023 installment of Buffalo Bills training camp runs from July 26-August 10 and features 11 practices at St. John Fisher University and one at Highmark Stadium.

As it is with every Buffalo Bills training camp, not all dates and practices are equal. Here are a few to keep an eye on, especially if you plan on attending camp in person:

July 26 – First practice

This is a no brainer. The Bills are back in town – OUR TOWN – on July 26. It’s the official start of training camp for the 2023 season. July 26 is the unofficial start of the long road ahead that is the 2023 NFL season. The NFL Draft, rookie minicamp, and OTAs were alright, but this is where the fun starts.

July 30 – Full speed ramps up

The first three days of Buffalo Bills training camp can be the most exciting, for the lone reason that they signal the re-start of football. Per NFL rules, they can’t contain full contact. That starts to change on days four and five, when players can begin going full speed with helmets and light practice gear. If you want to wait to attend until training cap starts to get more serious, July 30 is a good time. Pads will come on a few practices later, which makes for every better practices to watch.

August 4 – Return of Blue/Red game

Rochester gets to steal the show for most of training camp, but Highmark Stadium is the site for the ‘Return of Blue/Red’ game. It’s the closest chance fans will get at watching a game during Buffalo Bills training camp, as the players put on a bit of a game and a bit of a show all in one.

August 10 – Final practice

This might be bittersweet for some, but it’s just plain SWEET for most of Bills Mafia. The final day of training camp means the next step toward reaching the regular season. This year’s date falls just two days before the Bills first preseason game, a home clash against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12 at 1 p.m.

*The Bills practice on August 7 is not open to fans. Practice times are also subject to change.