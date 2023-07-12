Buffalo Bills training camp 2023: Here’s what you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills training camp is back, yet again for another year here in Rochester. St. John Fisher University has hosted the Bills for over 21 years now, but it’s always good to get a refresher on everything you need to know, before heading to camp for the day.

According the Buffalo Bills Training Camp home page, all tickets have been claimed for the camp. If you are planning on attending a practice, tickets are required each day and are mobile only. No kind of printed-out version of your ticket will be serviceable when trying to enter the camp.

Currently, there are no actual parking areas that have been provided for guests, but it is stated that there is parking on campus for practices open to the public. Any guest can take a shuttle from designated shuttle lots to the main entrance of the Training Camp for just $1 a ride. For a map of the campus and exact locations of practice fields visit the Buffalo Bills Training Camp page.

For everyone’s safety and enjoyment of the camp, all people entering the camp will need to walk through a metal detection screening process. The Bills staff have announced that all guests are recommended to leave any unnecessary belongings in their vehicles.

If you or your family has the opportunity this summer to enjoy a day at the Buffalo Bills Training Camp, then there will be plenty to do. From potentially meeting Billy the Buffalo, to football throwing and running back games, the activities are all around the camp area. There will be a plethora of concessions for all fans to enjoy and merchandise will be sold at the events as well.

For more stories and information on all things Bills Training Camp, stay updated on our News10NBC Sports website.