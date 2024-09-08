Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals: Week 1 Preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is finally here! Get ready for the Buffalo Bills game with us at News10 NBC.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sept. 8

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park N.Y.)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

It’s tough to put much at stake when you haven’t seen either team play with starters yet. In the Buffalo Bills’ case, that was sparse in the preseason. On the Cardinals’ side, who knows what a healthy Kyler Murray will look like coming off his injury?

But there still is one fun matchup with the game. Rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., whose father starred in college down the road at Syracuse, is set to make his NFL debut. While Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford are both talented defensive backs, defending Harrison could be their biggest challenge of the season.

While week 1 games are always fun, it’s a non-division, non-conference matchup, so other than trying to get the win, there’s not much at stake in terms of tiebreakers (WAY down the season).

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Keon Coleman

Speaking about rookie wide receivers, all of Bills Mafia is chomping at the bit to finally see number zero in action.

Buffalo selected Coleman with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he’s been the talk of the town ever since he arrived in the 716.

The Bills passed up on speedster Xavier Worthy, who made his NFL debut on Thursday night, scoring twice for the Kansas City Chiefs. While it’s silly to compare whether or not Buffalo made the right draft choice after one game, these two will always be compared as long as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are around. I’m sure the Bills would also like a strong debut from their guy.

News10 NBC Score Predictions