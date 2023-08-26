Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears – Preseason week 3 preview

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills finish their preseason slate with an away game at the Chicago Bears.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

Time: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

Where: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Network: N/A

What’s at stake?

One last chance at making Bills Mafia feel confident heading into the regular season. I’ll be honest – the Bills haven’t looked the part of a team that will win their fourth straight AFC East title. As long as Josh Allen is throwing football in Orchard Park, they should be favorites. But they haven’t looked that way.

The offensive line, in particular, has been the most worrisome. Other than Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse, it’s looked youthful, inconsistent, and out of wack. Penalties have been a huge cause for concern.

Okay, okay. It’s the preseason. Let’s not overreact here. But a lot of the sloppy play was with the starters in against the Steelers. Sean McDermott said starters will play against the Bears, so we’ve got to see improvements.

Bills player to watch

Dane Jackson

Supposedly the CB 2 battle is still ongoing. Dane Jackson has a good chance to wrap it up on Saturday.

Jackson came into training camp as a small favorite to earn the job, and throughout camp and the first two preseason games, has improved his odds. Saturday, Jackson will have a chance to lock it up. Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam have played well, but Dane brings experience, and might just be more ready at this point in time. It will be interesting to see if he goes out and finalizes it against the Bears.