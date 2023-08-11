Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts – Preseason Week 1 preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts for both teams’ first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills Gameday Basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

Time: Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: N/A

What’s at stake?

Roster spots!

Potentially.

Preseason is a great time for NFL fans to hype up their team for – honestly – no good reason at all. To be blunt, preseason is a little about first string guys getting some game-reps before the season starts, and more about second and third string players trying to prove their worth.

This is especially true for a team like the Buffalo Bills, who have a franchise quarterback, No. 1 and 2 receivers, and strong defensive cores.

If you’re looking at positions to watch, the second starting cornerback spot, middle linebacker, and running back are all worth keeping an eye on.

Bills Player To Watch

Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid is one of a few players on the offense looking to cement themselves into roles. He’s also a rookie, so Saturday will be his unofficial NFL debut.

Kincaid rose to the scene very quickly. He didn’t even pick up football until his senior year of high school, but five years later is already playing for a Super Bowl contender.

It’s important not to judge Kincaid from a preseason debut, especially when Josh Allen won’t be throwing him the ball. But for a first round pick who could have a big role in this year’s offense, Saturday will hold some weight going forward.