Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 3 Preview

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: ESPN

What’s at stake?

The Jaguars have had the best of Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills, winning the last two games. The 2021 meeting was one for the books – Jacksonville won it by a blistering score of 9 to 6. Last season, Buffalo fell in London, 25-20.

Looking ahead, the Bills travel to Baltimore, Houston, and New York to face the Jets. That’s three straight road games against potential playoff teams. Capturing a home win against a conference foe in primetime is practically a must.

At Wednesday’s practice, I got the feeling the Bills want this one because of their recent losses to the Jags. But when you look at their upcoming challenges, it makes a win on Monday night even more crucial.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Josh Allen

Which Josh Allen will we see this week? Jacksonville plays a lot of man-to-man defense, so will QB1 choose to pick on certain one-on-one matchups, or will he take off when defenders turn their backs?

Considering Allen can do both well, I expect a very balanced attack on offense. The Bills committed to running the football against Arizona and Miami, but you might see the ball in Allen’s hands more in this game.

Plus, Buffalo hasn’t played since Sept. 12. That’s a lot of time for the team to get healthy and for Allen’s left wrist to feel better. I’m sure he won’t be called for a plethora of designed runs, but the Bills may look to open up the field more for their star quarterback in week 3.

News10 NBC Score Predictions

Brett Davidson, News (2-0):

Ian Mills, Sports (2-0):

Jen Lewke, News (2-0):

Mat Mlodzinski, Sports (1-1): Bills, 38-17

Tim Pratt, Photog/Editor (2-0):

Standings: