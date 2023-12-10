Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Week 14 preview

KANSAS CITY, MO (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills virtually have a playoff game in week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, a rivalry that always seems to deliver great games.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

Two weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills nearly knocked out the Philadelphia Eagles, almost saving their season. Instead, Buffalo lost a dramatic game in overtime, falling to 6-6. This Sunday, the Bills will have to come away with a win. They can really only afford one more loss to be safe. Anything else, and more than likely, Buffalo won’t be playing in the postseason.

In the Josh Allen era, Buffalo is actually 2-0 at Kansas City in the regular season. Both wins were in October, and KC also needs a win just as bad as the Bills this time around. The Chiefs are still in play for the 1 seed in the AFC but are also coming off a loss the week prior.

Player to watch: Dawson Knox

The Bills tight end returned to practice on Wednesday and was activated officially on Saturday. On Sunday, Buffalo decided to activate Knox for the game, his first time playing since week 7.

Knox could be a wildcard himself heading into this game. It will be his first time playing with Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator, so it will be interesting to see how he uses him, and how many snaps Knox plays.

Score predictions

Jackson Roberts (8-4): Bills, 31-27

Mat Mlodzinski (7-5): Chiefs, 31-30