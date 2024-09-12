Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Week 2 Preview

MIAMI, FL (WHEC) – Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season starts with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins

Date: Sept. 12

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Network: Prime Video

What’s at stake?

Divisional matchups just always mean more. Even if there’s now 17 games in an NFL season – and if the league ever expands to a 50-game regular season – when the Buffalo Bills play teams in the AFC East, it matters more.

Of course, it directly impacts the standings at the end of the season. Winning the AFC East is priority number one for a Bills team that’s done that each of the last four seasons.

But beyond the standings, this is a rivalry game. The Bills and Dolphins don’t exactly get along, and that’s especially true if you’re talking about Bills Mafia and fans of the Fins. Bragging right are at stake and neither fanbase can stomach a loss to the other.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Terrel Bernard

Bernard was named a captain of this team because of the way he leads the defense and makes plays on the field. He’s viewed as a leader and a voice, two things that are pretty much necessary at the linebacker position.

Let’s see how well he does his role against an offense like the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De’Von Achane might be the hardest group of skill players to stop in the NFL. Can Bernard lead the defense to make sure they’re prepared during every play? It won’t be easy, but he’ll have to take control.

News10 NBC Score Predictions

Brett Davidson, News (1-0): Bills, 34-31

Ian Mills, Sports (1-0):

Jen Lewke, News (1-0):

Mat Mlodzinski, Sports (1-0): Dolphins, 31-27

Tim Pratt, Photog/Editor (1-0): Bills, 31-27

Standings: