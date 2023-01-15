Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins – Wild Card Weekend Preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet for the third time this season, this time in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

Buffalo Bills Gameday Basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday at 1 p.m.

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

Win or go home!

We’ve reached the playoffs, so that’s what’s at stake every time from here on out.

Sure, you can get real technical and look for games inside the game. If that’s your call, then look at the fact that Buffalo and Miami both took one win in the season series. This playoff game is personal, because neither team wants to go home at the hand of a division rival.

Bills Player To Watch

Jordan Poyer

Let’s look to the defense for this game, why don’t we?

Miami’s offense revolves around its speedy wideouts, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. How Buffalo is able to cover them will have a major impact on the outcome of this game.

Poyer is the anchor of the Buffalo defense. A Pro Bowl safety, Poyer calls the shots from his position on the field.

Poyer also resembles the toughness that the Bills and the City of Buffalo are all about. He’s played through injuries all season long, and with the playoffs starting, he’s the perfect role motto to look to on this Bills team.

“He is so tough. I just have so much respect for who he is as a person, who he is as a player. Obviously he brings a certain mentality to our defense and it’s been great to have him out there,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Poyer certainly isn’t the only x-factor in Sunday’s game, but he is an important piece whenever Buffalo takes the field.