Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots – Week 7 preview

FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots square off in an AFC East rivalry game.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots

Date: Oct. 22

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, MA)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

Any time divisional foes meet, there is more at stake. Of course, these games are more personal, but they also do mean more, especially once the playoff race heats up. If tiebreakers come into play, divisional record is one of the most important criteria. So far, the Buffalo Bills are 1-1 against the AFC East. It’s crucial they sweep a Patriots team struggling on all cylinders.

For the Bills, it’s also important to figure things out on offense. The running game has been lackluster lately, and that’s affected the passing game too. The Bills have only scored a combined 34 points over the last two games. Before that, the Bills had scored at least 37 points in three straight wins. They want to get back to playing that kind of football.