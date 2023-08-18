Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Preseason week 2 preview

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 2023 NFL preseason hits week 2.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

Network: N/A

What’s at stake?

For the Bills, this game will all be about getting the first stringers on the same page. On Thursday, head coach Sean McDermott announced the starters would play a quarter and a half. By starters, McDermott means Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs included, after the two both didn’t play against the Colts.

McDermott mentioned that the team isn’t where he’d like them to be, and what better way than to get the starters some game reps in the preseason? Of course, staying healthy will be the biggest concern, but the positive is fine tuning things before the regular season starts.

Bills player to watch

Andy Isabella

One of the key position battles is the starting slot receiver, and Andy Isabella has been a sleeper name to watch. While Isabella likely won’t get the spot, he could make the team, after an impressive training camp. Then, against the Colts, Isabella caught 3 passes for 42 yards – both game-highs for Buffalo.

The 5-9 receiver out of UMass was a 2nd round pick in 2019, but has failed to catch on to a consistent role in the NFL. His best season was in 2020, when Isabella finished with 21 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This is Isabella’s first offseason with the Buffalo Bills, but with another strong performance, he could have a shot at making the 53-man roster.