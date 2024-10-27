Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks: Week 8 Preview

SEATTLE, WA (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills are just about at the halfway point in the season and have a great opportunity to get to 6-2 through their first eight games.

Buffalo has been susceptible to slow starts in the past, and while they did have a two-game losing streak earlier in the year, they’ve since rallied for two straight wins.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (5-2) and Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

Date: Oct. 27

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

The Bills have won two straight games and will aim for a third straight win in one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. Seattle is known for the “12th man,” a crowd that can directly impact the game.

With the Miami Dolphins getting Tua Tagovailoa back and the New York Jets adding pieces to try and improve their roster, wins in any capacity will help the Bills.

Plus, Buffalo doesn’t have a single win over a team with a winning record. That can change Sunday evening.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Dorian Williams

With no Terrel Bernard, Williams gets another chance to step up and back some impactful plays at the starting linebacker spot. He’s tackled well this season, but Seattle can prove to be difficult. The Seahawks have two good running backs in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnett and also have some solid receiving options, even with DK Metcalf out of the game.

Williams will play a pivotal role against an underrated Seattle offense.