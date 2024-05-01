Buffalo Bills: With Micah Hyde up in the air, what’s next at safety?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Micah Hyde is still undecided on his future in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills remain an option for the veteran safety.

In fact, the Bills might be the only option.

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane gave an update on the fan-favorite at a recent Bills fan event.

“Micah has not made a 100 percent decision on what he’s doing,” Beane said. “He said ‘Brandon, I don’t know if I could play anywhere else, and I’m not 100 percent sure if I want to play.’”

While there’s no hard deadline for Hyde to decide, a decision should be expected sooner rather than later. Buffalo Bills training camp is set to start in mid-late July and the Bills would likely want to be notified a few weeks in advance.

In the case Hyde does play, he could be a starter, but he also could be a second-string guy as the season moves on. The Bills drafted safety Cole Bishop 60th overall and while he might not be a day one starter, he could eventually move into a starting role. The team also kept Taylor Rapp and signed Mike Edwards who last played for Kansas City.

Hyde turn 34 in December and has had a rough go of recent injuries, the most concerning being a nagging neck injury. In case Hyde doesn’t return, it would be the end of an era where he and Jordan Poyer formed arguably the best safety duo in the NFL from 2017-2023.