10’s Takes: Previewing Buffalo’s first-round matchup against Denver

Well the Bills are the two-seed and have 13 wins, and the seven-seeded Broncos have 10, but let’s dig a little bit deeper into these stats in this week’s edition of 10’s Takes.

They have a rookie-quarterback, Bo Nix.. Who’s been pretty good all year, 34 total touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions, and really good down the stretch, with nine touchdowns to just one pick in his last three games.

They have a defense that is stacked–allowing 18 points per game, the third-lowest in the NFL–with 25 takeaways tied for the ninth-most.

But what’s been the most impressive about that unit? A league-leading 63 sacks. If that wasn’t enough-the team’s defensive backfield includes cornerback Pat Surtain, the favorite to win NFL defensive player of the year.

And their head coach–Sean Payton has a long history with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, McDermott and Payton both occupied the NFC South from 2011 to 2016–McDermott’s Panthers picked up a 7-5 edge over Payton but in their 15 meetings since 2011-Sean Payton led offenses are averaging 28 points-per-game against McDermott defenses.

Our take this week is a reminder–yes, the Bills have Josh Allen and yes, they have the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL with just over 30 point-per-game and have turned the ball over just eight times, tied for the lowest since 1933. But it’s the playoffs, everybody here is good and everybody here can win.