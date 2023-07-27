2023 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 1: Damar Hamlin fully back for first day

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – In the beginning of this year, most people can remember the tragic story of the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experiencing a near death event on the field.

Hamlin was immediately crowded by tens of health staff and athletic trainers that were on the field that evening who began CPR right away. He went unconscious after entering a cardiac emergency. Hamlin was then rushed to hospital with fans, teammates, and family unsure whether or not he was alive or going to stay alive.

Flash forward, Wednesday morning Hamlin ran through the tunnel at St. John Fisher University where thousands of Buffalo Bills fans cheered him on as he was fully suited up and ready to compete in day 1 of camp.

“Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100%. We’ll go at his cadence,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Hamlin and the rest of his teammates’ health seems to be the organization’s number one priority. This scary event for Hamlin has spread an awareness of the type of severity this sport can bring to the athletes, and having certified staff on alert at all times is important.

At the 2023 ESPY awards, the athletic training staff that saved Hamlin’s life won the Pat Tillman Award for Service. During the acceptance speech they made a very clear message to the sports world, and the entire world in general, that it is incredibly important to go out and get CPR certified. They explained that people may never know when something could happen and having that certification can save one’s life like it did Hamlin’s.

Hamlin will continue practicing at camp with the Buffalo Bills, considering his health remains the same. It hasn’t been announced yet on Hamlin’s plan for preseason and regular season but it seems that he has a big support system surrounding him when he gets back to playing in games.