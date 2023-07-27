2023 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 2: Year two of Ken Dorsey as OC

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Ken Dorsey is heading into his second year as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills and provided plenty of reason to believe in an even better offense.

Dorsey’s first year as OC came with a lot of disappointment from Bills Mafia, despite the team finishing near or at the top in most major offensive categories. Still, there is always room for improvement, and Dorsey believes the Bills have the pieces.

“All of these guys have the ability to be used in different ways,” said Dorsey.

Diving deeper, first-round pick Dalton Kincaid could be an immediate force in the passing game.

The Bills drafted the tight end 25th overall out of Utah, much to the surprise of many people. But the Bills have been insistent on forming a 2-TE spearhead for a few years. Last year, the team signed OJ Howard, but he didn’t even make the team. They’re hoping the Kincaid experiment works a little better.

Ken Dorsey says there is a vision for them to use Dalton Kincaid in a specific way.



“He has tremendous route running ability…really undervalued for his speed and getting out of cuts and a nature feel for the game.”#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/U0gvnQoJtb — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) July 27, 2023

Of course, Kincaid will have to share the field with talented wide receivers like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. There is also direct competition with tight end Dawson Knox. But the veteran isn’t looking at their relationship that way.

“He fits right in with our culture, with our room. He’s the type of guy you’d want to hang out with outside of football too,” said Knox.

Aside from Kincaid adding to the potential of the Bills offense, second year running back James Cook is growing alongside Dorsey.

What does Ken Dorsey think about James Cook heading into year 2? 👇



“We’re really excited about him and what he can do.”



Mentions his ability to be an “every down back” gives the offense some versatility.#Billsmafia — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) July 27, 2023

With Devin Singletary now a Houston Texan, Cook seems to be the best bet for RB1. It’s a new role, but he isn’t trippin’.

“It’s something that I was born to do. I just come each and every day to work,” said Cook.

Throughout Buffalo Bills training camp, the way the new pieces in the offense gel together will be important.