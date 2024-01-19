Allen’s dogged pursuit of TD run proves Joe Brady wrong

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – When Bills QB Josh Allen took off from his own 48 yard line up 14-0 in the 2nd quarter of the AFC Wild Card game, it wasn’t a guaranteed touchdown. Three defenders closed in upon him gaining a 1st down. But a juke and a broken-tackle later, he had an open lane to the end zone.

Following the game, head coach Sean McDermott revealed that Interim Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady was yelling in his headset for Allen to go down on the play. Allen’s instincts led himself elsewhere: the endzone.

Joe Brady LOVING it pic.twitter.com/cKcahmweqG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2024

“He makes bad plays, bad play calls, he makes them work,” said Brady on Thursday. “I’m sure there is going to come a time, whether it’s this week or in the next however many years here that, in all the times I’m telling him, ‘hey look man, there are three guys around you. It’s the NFL. Just go down. You’re not going to be able to do.’ Well he just proved me wrong.”

Brady added that Allen is a dynamic player and “when you try to hold Josh Allen back, you’re probably doing a disservice.”

Allen finished the game with 21-30, 203 Yds Pass, 3 TD Pass, 74 Yds Rush, and a TD run.