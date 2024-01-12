Bernard drawing on last year’s postseason ahead of 2nd one with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard has been a force for the team this year. He leads them in tackles with 143 total, is top five in sacks with 6.5, and has three INTs.

After Tremaine Edmunds left in free agency last year, it left a void in who would call the plays on defense. It turned out to be Bernard.

This’ll be his first time doing so in the playoffs. Heading in, the 2nd year LB is leaning on something from last year’s postseason when he was a rookie.

Once you get to the playoffs, it’s a it’s a little bit different,” Bernard said on Thursday. “Everything’s on the line and we understand that. Being a rookie, I feel like you know, I had a unique experience to to be able to see how much it means to everybody in the building, all the guys on the team. So I think just the intensity and the care factor of everybody. Like you get to really see that and really feel that.”

The Bills host the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday at 1pm.