Bills activate Matt Milano ahead of Sunday’s game

Bills all-pro linebacker Matt Milano was activated off of the injured reserve earlier Saturday and could return to action this Sunday.

The team announced that Milano was activated ahead of their week 13 bout with the San Francisco 49ers. Milano has yet to play at all this season after suffering a bicep injury in the preseason. In fact, Milano hasn’t played in a regular season game since week five in 2023 when he was hit with a season-ending leg injury against the Jaguars in London.

Before practice on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have much to say about Milano other than that he’s a pro’s pro and doesn’t get too high or too low at any moment and that includes returning to the gridiron.

“I mean Matt is a pretty poised young man,” McDermott said. “So not much has changed day to day with him.”

Before being hurt in 2023, Milano was named an All-Pro in 2022 when he led the Bills in tackles.

According to the Buffalo Bills, Milano is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The team also elevated practice squad quarterback Mike White and tight end Zach Davidson while downgrading defensive tackle Dwayne Carter.

You can watch Sunday’s game on News10NBC tomorrow, kickoff is set for 8:20 pm.