Bills agree to re-sign backup offensive lineman David Edwards to 2-year deal, says AP source

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign backup offensive lineman David Edwards to a two-year contract extension, a person with direct knowledge of talks told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the agreement that was first reported by The 33rd Team.

The 26-year-old Edwards had completed his one-year contract with Buffalo, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. Primarily an interior lineman, Edwards appeared in all 17 games in a backup role last season.

His return to Buffalo comes two days after the Bills acquired a fifth-round draft pick by trading backup interior lineman Ryan Bates to Chicago in a salary cap savings-related move.

Edwards signed with Buffalo in free agency a year ago after spending his first four seasons with the Los Angele Rams. He was selected by L.A. in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of Wisconsin, and had 45 starts in 53 games with the Rams.