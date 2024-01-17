Bills’ Klein goes from near-family vacation to factoring into win over Steelers

ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — Although Bills linebacker A.J. Klein may not be a household name, his name was impossible to ignore in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card win over the Steelers.

He led the way with 11 tackles on defense, putting the bow on a week that ended in a complete opposite way it started.

Klein and his family were in the midst of planning a family vacation when G.M. Brandon Beane sent him a text message asking how he’d feel coming back.

“At this point, who doesn’t want to be in the playoffs, right?” Klein said after the game.

Buffalo signed Klein to the practice squad last Thursday, his first practice with the team since being cut on Dec. 10 to make room for Dawson Knox, who was returning from the Injured Reserve.

“I applaud A.J. for that,” head coach Sean McDermott said of Klein’s decision to rejoin the team prior to traveling. “Pretty remarkable.”

“I should applaud his family for letting him come back, too,” he added lightheartedly.