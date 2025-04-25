Bills pick cornerback Maxwell Hairston with 30th overall pick in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills have selected cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the 30th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hairston, 21, played three years at the University of Kentucky, totaling six interceptions, including five in 2023. Hairston is originally from West Bloomfield, MI.

Hairston joins Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, and Tre’Davious White in the Bills cornerback room.

The second round of the NFL Draft begins on Friday at 6 pm. The Bills hold the 56th and 62nd overall picks heading into day two.