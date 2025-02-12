Bills settle on new special teams coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills appear to have chosen their next special teams coordinator. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is set to hire Chris Tabor, who recently served as the interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Matthew Smiley was the team’s previous special teams coordinator but was fired after three seasons with the Bills, according to the Associated Press.

Tabor brings a wealth of experience in special teams coaching to the Bills. He spent two seasons with the Panthers in this capacity. Prior to his time in Carolina, Tabor dedicated ten years to coaching special teams for the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.