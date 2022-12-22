Bills To Travel To Chicago A Day Earlier Due To Inclement Weather

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills announced they will fly to Chicago for Week 16’s game against the Bears on Thursday evening rather than Friday.

The decision was made to avert bad weather expected in the Buffalo area on Friday.

As for the game, there are expected to be sub-zero wind chills at Soldier Field on Saturday. That isn’t a concern to Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

"You can't think of football without thinking about playing in the cold…when you think of Buffalo Bills football, that's what you think of."



Tremaine Edmunds (@maine_savage23) embraces the elements. 🧊#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/f87GvP2CVR — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 21, 2022

Buffalo (11-3) can clinch its fourth consecutive division title with a win over the weekend.