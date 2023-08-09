Bills Training Camp Day 11: Camp winding down as fringe guys look to earn roster spot

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – The Bills wrapped up their second to final day of Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday. As they prepare to break camp after Thursday, they’ll turn their attention towards week 1 of the preseason on Saturday against the Colts.

Following that, they’ll have two more against the Steelers and the Bears in the following weeks. On August 29th, they’ll cut their roster down from 90 to 53 players (teams gradually cut down in past years).

This can be helpful for fringe players that are currently looking to find a spot on a team’s final roster as they now have the opportunity to play in all pre-season games.

Another small moment from Wednesday’s practice that could’ve led to a bigger moment was Stefon Diggs and Siran Neal getting shaken up during an 11-on-11.

Stefon Diggs and Siran Neal were both down in the endzone after a play.



Diggs and Neal both shook hands after the injury scare.



Neal does look a bit shook up still.#BillsMafia — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) August 9, 2023

Both appeared to be fine shortly after.

The special team players spoke today after the practice. The special team is currently made up of Tyler Bass; kicker, Sam Martin; Punter, and Reid Ferguson; long snapper/center.

The specialists talked on the cohesion shared through them and how it’s great to have all three players returning for another year.

The weather is a huge factor for their responsibilities on the team and although right now the weather is beautiful in Upstate New York it definitely does not stay that way. The Bills organization feels confident in their special teams players that they are built out for competing in that bad weather. Thursday is the last day of the Bills Training Camp before they break camp. Saturday’s game at Highmark Stadium kicks off at 1p.m.