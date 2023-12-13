Bills turn attention to stopping high-powered Cowboy offense

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – After a thrilling Week 14 win against the Chiefs, the Bills turn their attention to the (10-3) Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Dallas is averaging a league best 32.4 PPG on offense and their defense’s 17.9 points allowed per game is the fourth best mark.

“They’re explosive,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “I think they’re a very talented offense. They’re hard to stop. It’s going to take a heck of an effort defensively.”

The Cowboys are coming off of a 33-13 win over the Eagles, their fifth straight game scoring that many or more.

“The quarterback does a good job making the right passes and stuff like that so just making sure we’re containing them and not giving them the explosive plays,” CB Taron Johnson added.