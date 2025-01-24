Bills vs. Chiefs preview and prediction: Fourth times the charm

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Buffalo Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in the last five playoffs–this time with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (13-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

Kickoff: 6:30 pm, Sunday

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

A ticket to the Super Bowl. With a win, the Bills can advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. If Kansas City wins, it would be their fifth Super Bowl appearance since the 2019 season.

The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and have three total since Patrick Mahomes came to town while the Bills have zero. Despite the Bills’ goose egg in that category, they’ve actually had quite a bit of playoff success with Josh Allen under center, a 7-5 record, with three of those losses being to the Chiefs.

This will be the second time that the Chiefs and Bills have played each other this season, with Buffalo defending home field in week 11 with a 30-21 win–Patrick Mahomes’ only loss as a starter this season.

Mahomes and Allen have played each other eight times in their careers, each coming up with four wins. Allen has a 4-1 regular-season mark against Mahomes but an 0-3 record in the postseason.

Simply put, Sunday’s game will either be another heartbreak for the Bills in this Mahomes vs. Allen saga or it’ll break a 30-year drought and get Buffalo back to the big game.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Josh Allen

When it matters most, the Bills rely on Josh Allen and for the most part, he’s come through. Even in Buffalo’s worst heartbreaking playoff losses, Allen has usually been a bright spot. In the 2021 Divisional Round loss, the “13 seconds game”, Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns. In last year’s Divisional Round loss, Allen scored three times and accounted for over 250 yards.

Even earlier this season, in the Bills’ win over the Chiefs, it was Allen who scampered for the 26-yard game-sealing touchdown run.

Allen has a 7-5 playoff record and has 23 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions in postseason games. He’s been a payoff riser for much of his career–good in big games but hasn’t gotten over the hump.

Buffalo will still rely heavily on the run game thanks to their rise in dominance this postseason, but if the Bills can win on Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl, nobody will be surprised that it’s Allen leading the charge.

Injury Report

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out safety Taylor Rapp for Sunday’s contest. Cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Baylon Spector are both listed as questionable.

Benford is in concussion protocol and missed Friday’s practice with a personal leave, he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Spector was a full participant all week and is returning from a bout on the Injured Reserve.

The Chiefs have no injury designations.

News10NBC in Kansas City

News10NBC’s very own Mat Mlodzinski is in Kansas City for the game and has previewed the matchup from Joe’s Kansas City BBQ here. To learn more about how to stream the game and travel accommodations, go here.

Prediction

News10NBC predicts the Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game.

Ian Mills: Chiefs: 34, Bills: 28

Mat Mlodzinski: Bills: 31, Chiefs: 30