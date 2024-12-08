Bills vs. Rams Preview: Buffalo takes December dominance west

INGLEWOOD, CA (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills are winners of seven straight and travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (10-2) and Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

Kickoff: 4:25 pm, Sunday

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

Network: FOX

What’s at stake?

The Bills have already clinched an AFC East title, but still have plenty to play for, trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by half-a-game for the top spot in the AFC standings. Which means if the Bills win on Sunday and the Chiefs lose, Buffalo would take possession of the one seed in the AFC with four games left to go each.

A Buffalo win would also earn them a clean 4-0 sweep over the NFC West (Cardinals, Seahawks, 49ers)

The Rams currently sitting at 6-6 are tied for second place in their division with the Seahawks sitting at first with a 7-5 record. LA’s best chance at making the postseason is to win the division.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Keon Coleman

There are no guarantees that Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman plays on Sunday, but the first-year man out of Florida State has missed the last three games and is listed as questionable going into Los Angeles. Coleman has passed the 50-yard mark in four of his nine games this season and would bolster a receiving attack that has not produced a 100-yard receiver since week eight when Khalil Shakir went for 107 against Seattle.

Injury update

The Bills activated rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter from the injured reserve. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, as are tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Quintin Morris, along with Coleman.

December Dominance

The Buffalo Bills have won 15-straight regular-season games in either December or January and are 20-2 in such games since 2020. For more on that stat, go here. Josh Allen also just passed Jim Kelly for most total touchdowns in Bills history, for more on that feat, go here.