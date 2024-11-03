Buffalo Bills – 3, Miami Dolphins – 10: LIVE Update

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – News10 NBC tracks the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins week 9 matchup.

After the Bills and Dolphins traded punts to open the game, Brandon Codrington returned Miami’s punt to the Dolphins’ 37-yard-line. Buffalo moved it closer, but a sack on 3rd down forced Tyler Bass into a 40-yard field goal.

Miami responded with a field goal of their own, from 39 yards out. Tua Tagovailoa went 4-for-4 passing on the drive to lead Miami into scoring position.

The Bills have the ball on their own 45-yard-line facing a 1st & 10 to start the 2nd quarter. After the first quarter, Josh Allen is just 5-for-6 for 27 yards. Khalil Shakir leads the way with 2 catches for 16 yards.

Despite driving down the field and into the red zone, Keon Coleman couldn’t hold on to a ball thrown his way and Allen’s pass was picked off by Jalen Ramsey, setting Miami up on offense backed up against their own endzone.

The Dolphins drove it 97 yards in 14 plays, as Tagovailoa found Devon Achane on a 14-yard passing play. It gives Miami the lead with 3:20 to go until halftime.