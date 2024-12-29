Buffalo Bills demolish New York Jets, 40-14

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills had no trouble with the New York Jets, winning by 26 points and locking up the 2-seed in the AFC playoffs.

Josh Allen fired for 182 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, and another rushing touchdown. It was his 65th rushing TD of all-time, tying Thurman Thomas for the most in franchise history.

Amari Cooper also made some history, going over 10,000 receiving yards in his career. He’s just the 57th player in NFL history to reach that mark, and passed Eric Moulds in the process. Cooper finished the game with 3 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t just an offensive showcase for the Buffalo Bills, who picked off Aaron Rodgers twice, sacked him four times – once for a safety – and forced a fumble from Garrett Wilson. All 14 Jets points came in the fourth quarter with former Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor under center.

The win clinches the 2 seed for the Buffalo Bills who will have home field advantage through at least the Divisional Round. If the Kansas City Chiefs were to lose prior to the AFC Championship Game, the Bills could host that as well.

It also means that week 18 could be a very abnormal game. The Bills are locked into place for the 2 seed, so they may opt to rest key starters ahead of Wild Card Weekend.

The Bills finish the regular season at New England with the time to be announced.