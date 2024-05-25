Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen learning to play with new center Connor McGovern

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will take snaps from a new center for the first time in years. This offseason will be crucial for the two to get used to each other.

McGovern is a veteran offensive lineman, having played three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2023. However, this will be a true career change in year five. Bills head coach Sean McDermott thinks McGovern is ready for the challenge.

“Last year he was in a role where he could have been moved over, you know, in the course of a game to back up Mitch (Morse),” said McDermott.

Morse signed with Jacksonville in free agency, which means McGovern will move over permanently. He and Allen have been putting in extra work to make sure it’s a seamless transition.

“We get here, we’re two of the first guys here and we’re sitting in the training room, getting stretched out, hanging out right by each other,” said Allen.

On the field, Allen and McGovern will have to learn each others’ signals and cues, which can mean even the smallest things within the snap of a football. Getting to that point requires a lot of attention to detail behind the scenes.

“How we can communicate sometimes non-verbally within a play,” said Allen. “I think the off-field stuff pays dividends on-field.”

As OTAs and the rest of the offseason continues, the how Allen and McGovern react to each other will be pivotal.