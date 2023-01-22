Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Divisional Round Game Thread

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals face off with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line. Follow along for game updates and tweets from Jackson Roberts and Mat Mlodzinski.

Bengals receive opening kickoff, score TD

It was all too easy for the Cincinnati Bengals on the first drive. Joe Burrow was 4-for-4 for 65 yards and a TD that went to Jamar Chase.

The Bengals made quick (and easy) work of the #Bills defense there capped off by a Joe Burrow TD pass to Jamar Chase. — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 22, 2023

Burrow tosses second TD of 1st quarter, Bengals take 14-0 lead

Joe Burrow and Cincinnati led another flawless drive, capitalizing with a touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst.

Burrow is now 9-for-9 for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.

End of 1st quarter: Bengals – 14, Bills – 0

Josh Allen forces his way in for TD, Bills cut deficit in half

Josh Allen willed his way into the end zone and had some words for the Cincinnati defense, as Buffalo finally got on the board with 7:25 left in the 2nd quarter.

We need more trash talk from QBs.



This is what we need. — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) January 22, 2023

The drive lasted 15 plays for 85 yards, taking off over half of the time in the quarter in the process.

Bengals add on FG after TD overturned

Joe Burrow had thrown his 3rd TD of the game to Jamar Chase (again) put after review, it was ruled incomplete.

Another long drive for Cincinnati, this time ended in three points, as the Bengals go back up by two possessions.

Halftime: Bengals – 17, Bills – 7

Bills settle for FG, make it one possession game

Despite another drive that lasted over seven minutes long, Josh Allen couldn’t connect with Dawson Knox on 3rd & goal. Instead, Tyler Bass hit on a chip-shot field goal to make it 17-10, Bengals.

Tough end to the drive after the #Bills were moving down field well but they get something out of it.



One score game. 👀 — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 22, 2023

Joe Mixon pushes in for TD, Bengals take 24-10 lead

Cincinnati continued on its streak of long drives, this one lasted 6:25 and in a touchdown.

Mixon now has 80 rushing yards along with the TD.

End of 3rd quarter: Bengals – 24, Bills – 10

Bengals make it three-score game with FG

Evan McPherson had no trouble from 20 yards out as the Bengals went on top 27-10.

The Bills have just over 11 minutes left to try and make a late run.