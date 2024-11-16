Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: Week 11 Preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills have won five straight games and are heading into their most important regular season game of the season.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (8-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)

Date: Nov. 17

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

The Buffalo Bills are in 2nd place in the AFC, but a full game and a half back from Kansas City (two games in the loss column).

The Bills are well within reach of claiming the top seed in the conference and home field advantage, but likely would need a win on Sunday afternoon. It would momentarily trim KC’s lead to just half a game, and more importantly, give the Bills the tiebreaker if it comes down to that.

Otherwise, Josh Allen said it perfectly. A Bills win or loss against the Chiefs really doesn’t matter until Buffalo gets it done in the playoffs. They’ve yet to do that in the Josh Allen era, but they’ve got a chance against a Chiefs offense that’s struggled at times this year.

That’s looking way down the road, though. For now, the Bills need to focus on taking down KC in week 11.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Amari Cooper

Sean McDermott has already ruled out Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid leaving Allen with a thin array of weapons to throw the ball to. Amari Cooper has been nursing to a wrist injury himself, but is leaning toward playing on Sunday evening. Other than a touchdown in his first game since being traded to Buffalo, he hasn’t really caught on too well yet.

Sunday evening is Cooper’s chance to really make his mark in the 716.