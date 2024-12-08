Los Angeles Rams – 24, Buffalo Bills – 14: LIVE UPDATES
LOS ANGELES, CA (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills trail the Los Angeles Rams, 24-14 at the half.
2nd Quarter
- 5:28 p.m. – The Rams put together another long 12-play drive to extend their lead back to 10 points,, 24-14. Buffalo will have the ball with 2:36 left in the first half.
- 5:12 p.m. – That was quick! Josh Allen found Ty Johnson for a 41-yard score, pulling the Bills to within three points. Allen is now up to 136 passing yards on the day.
- 5:05 p.m. – After forcing a three-and-out, the Rams blocked Buffalo’s punt and Hunter Long returned it for a touchdown. Rams take a double-digit lead with 12:29 to go in the first half.
- 4:57 p.m. – Rams put together another strong drive that ends in a field goal, re-taking the lead, 10-7. To this point, Los Angeles has rushed it 15 times for 69 yards and a TD.
1st Quarter
- 4:45 p.m. – Bills answer with their own 70-yard drive for a TD, only needing nine plays to find the endzone. Josh Allen got in for his 7th rushing touchdown of the season and 60th of his career.
- 4:33 p.m. – Rams cap off a 12-play, 70-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from Kyren Williams. The Bills gave up five first downs on the opening drive.