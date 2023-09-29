Gabe Davis off to strong start; identifies one area of game he has worked on

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – WR Gabe Davis has been effective for the Bills to start to the season. Through three games, he has nine receptions for 159 yards, and two touchdowns.

“That’s one guy who has been playing well through these past couple weeks,” said fellow WR Stefon Diggs. “He’s getting comfortable getting his feet under him.”

Davis, 24, is now in his fourth year with the Bills since the team drafted him in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL draft.

In addition to looking the part throughout training camp and the preseason, Davis has said that he feels fully healthy a year after a high ankle sprain stood in the way.

Whether or not it contributed to the nine dropped passes last year (tied 3rd most in NFL) is one thing but Davis has found an area to improve on with new WRs coach, Adam Henry.

“He says sometimes I’m too smart for my own good,” Davis said of Henry. “He says once I see the coverage, I can already figure out where the open space is but I don’t finish my routes consistently. That’s what I’ve been working with him with.”

Davis and the Bills welcome the (3-0) Miami Dolphins to town on Sunday having won nine of the last ten head to head matchups.