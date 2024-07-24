‘Great to be back’: Bills open camp at Fisher, much to fans’ delight

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Sure, the point of NFL training camp is to get ready for the fall.

Players get back into the swing of things. Back into working as a group and taking direction from their coaches.

But it’s also a time for the fans to, well, express their fandom as they get to watch their team in a smaller setting than they would at Highmark Stadium.

Some even get to snag a high-five or autograph.

St. John Fisher University is hosting training camp for the 22nd year. Coach Sean McDermott expressed his appreciation for the school staff.

“I understand that we kind of take over campus a little bit here and it’s very much appreciated the way that they handle us and welcome us,” he said.

He also thanked the people of Pittsford for being so welcoming.

“I just went to, a little visit, just a little visit, to Pittsford Dairy last night just to make sure it was still there. I’m not going to tell you how much I had or what I indulged in but it was really good and a good way to start camp,” he said. “I had an opportunity to take my son there last night and just make sure it was still there.”

Tickets for camp are mobile entry only, and have all been claimed.