Josh Allen building trust with new receivers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a whole new crew at wide receiver and is already developing trust with them.

Arguably the team’s biggest free agent pickup, Curtis Samuel, caught the longest pass from Allen in the preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Most of the yards came from Samuel’s doing, picked up 15 yards on the play.

QB1 is already noticing the quickness Samuel brings to the field.

“It’s different speed once it’s game. You felt him when he caught that ball,” said Allen.

Of course, Keon Coleman is the wide receiver most Bills fans can’t wait to see in his first regular season game. He picked up a first down on third and medium against the Bears and has caught some impressive balls so far in practice.

“That was an impressive grab – he has an unreal ability to go up and catch the ball at a high point,” said Allen. “It’s fun to play with a guy like that.”

Samuel and Coleman join Mack Hollins as three key additions that will look to revamp the Bills’ passing game.